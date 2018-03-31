RM9m sports complex to be built in Jabi, Terengganu: Khairy

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu is set to receive a new RM9 million sports complex, which will be built in the Jabi state constituency in Setiu, as a facility for the people in the area.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar announced the news at the launch of the Fit Malaysia programme in Terengganu, which was officiated by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman at the Gong Badak State Sports Complex, here today.

"Terengganu is one of the main sports powerhouses in the country ... it is very impressive in sports ... it's great ... 'Terengganu Molek Doh' (state slogan introduced by Ahmad Razif).

"So, I have come to Terengganu today with a gift, which will hopefully boost Terengganu's sporting arena, that is a new sports complex in the Jabi state constituency," he said, to loud cheers by more than 25,000 people present.

Khairy said this was the third sports facility in Terengganu after the sports complex in Telemong, Hulu Terengganu and the Azizulhasni Awang Velodrome in Dungun, which was recently announced.

"Through these new sports facilities, we want more world-class athletes like Azizul Hasni, Fatehah Mustapa, Anuar Manan and Harrif Salleh to be produced in Terengganu after this," he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference after the opening ceremony, Khairy said the ministry would begin the tender process in the near future.

"I hope with this contribution and cooperation from the state government which supports the field of sports under the leadership of Ahmad Razif, Terengganu will continue to emerge as a great state in Malaysia's sporting arena," he said.

The Rembau MP also expressed delight, following the participation of 25,000 people in the Fit Malaysia running and cycling events, citing it as among the highest participation rates in the country, so far.

"This year, we will be studying the impact of Fit Malaysia after three years of holding the programme ... this indepth study is to see how effective the programme is ... on whether the Fit Malaysia movement has succeeded in changing the lifestyle and health of Malaysians.

"To date, the Fit Malaysia programme has been very successful; every time we organise it, tens of thousands of people attend, now we need to see if this programme can change the daily lifestyle of Malaysians."

Asked whether an active lifestyle could become a Malaysian culture, as Malaysia is still declared the most obese country in Southeast Asia, Khairy said it was still in the process, but the people of Terengganu were seen to have adopted it.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Razif said the state government was preparing to build more public gymnasiums in all 32 state constituencies.

"For example, the 'Cikgu Razif Gymnasium' is ready in Seberang Takir, which will soon be opened through sponsorships from various parties. We will use the same mechanism to get sponsorship from government-linked companies to open public gymnasiums in all constituencies.

"We will also collaborate with the Terengganu Health Department to conduct health screenings for those who come to the gym, such as calculating their body mass index," he added. — Bernama