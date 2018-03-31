Student activism: Higher Education Minister challenged to walk the talk

KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry should ensure that students would not face action from their universities if they decide to be involved in politics outside of campus.

Mahasiswa Pakatan Harapan chairman Na'im Brundage said such a guarantee must be given by the ministry if it was sincere in allowing students to participate in political campaigning in the upcoming 14th General Election.

He added that previous disciplinary action imposed by universities on students that were involved in anti-government rallies did not indicate that university students indeed had the right to be involved in politics.

"Taking action against them is a clear indication that students are still not free to involve actively in politics, even when such activities are done outside of campus.

"If (Higher Education Minister) Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh is serious about giving students the freedom to participate in politics, he should ensure that higher education institutions will not take any disciplinary action (against the students)," he said in a press conference at Wangsa Maju today.

Idris on Tuesday had stated that university students were free to join political campaigns outside the campus ahead of GE14.

Idris had said that unlike the time of previous leadership which restricted university students from getting involved, today's students were free to engage in politics if they had a keen interest in doing so.

Na'im said the recent statement made by Idris was nothing more than sweet talk.

He also issued a debate challenge to Idris over the issue of student involvement in politics.

He said other officials from the Higher Education Ministry were also free to take up the challenge if Idris refuse to do so.