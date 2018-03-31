Three relatives escape death in car-trailer collision

SEREMBAN: Three relatives from Kampung Senduk, Bukit Gantang, Perak, almost died when the Proton Wira Aeroback they were travelling in collided with a trailer at KM 224.7 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) early this morning.

Rembau police chief DSP Anuar Bakri Abdul Salam said in the incident at about 3.30am, the relatives, namely driver Zulkifly Ahmad, 37, and passengers Khairiah Abdullah, 47, and Nurjannah Noraslan, 9, suffered severe head injuries.

"The victims were admitted to the Red Zone of the Tuanku Jaafar Seremban Hospital (HTJS) for further treatment," he said in a statement, here today.

Anuar Bakri said initial investigation revealed that the three were on their way to Ayer Keroh, Malacca from Senawang when the driver is believed to have lost control of the car and rammed into the back of the trailer that was moving in the left lane.

"The families of the victims have been notified of the incident," he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama