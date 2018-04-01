- Local
Bus collision kills 15 oil workers in Kuwait
Posted on 1 April 2018 - 10:12pm
Last updated on 1 April 2018 - 10:24pm
KUWAIT CITY: Fifteen oil workers, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.
Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).
Two Indian citizens — one in critical condition — and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.
Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.
Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers' rights and labour conditions. — AFP