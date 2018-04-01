Cops nab man for punching ATM

GEORGE TOWN: A 30-year-old man with three previous drug records was detained by police after he vented frustration by punching an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) due to its system performance glitch just after midnight on Saturday.

The man, who is receiving treatment at Penang Hospital due to the cuts sustained on his hand, managed to be apprehended by a group of policemen after committing the act at a local bank in Air Itam.

In the 1.35am incident, the man was believed to have been infuriated with the ATM system when he was checking his bank account balance.

The man has since admitted to his wrongdoing after further interrogation by police.

Initial investigations also revealed that blood spots could be seen on the floor due to the impact of hitting the machine.

Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said investigators came across the incident and immediately combed the closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) for clues.

"The case has been solved but the damage to the ATM screen has yet to be determined," he said, adding that the case has been classified under the Penal Code for committing mischief.