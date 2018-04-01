Former disembarkation passage of Kuala Kedah ferry terminal to reopen

ALOR STAR: The state government has agreed to reopen the old passage of Kuala Kedah jetty terminal which has been closed since last year, to facilitate passengers from Langkawi to disembark.

State Housing and Local Government, Water Supply and, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman Datuk Badrol Hisham Hashim said the access would be reopened after the metal barriers which were put up for a multistorey car park project were removed.

He said he had directed the Alor Star City Council (MBAS) to remove the metal barriers soon to enable passengers to disembark at the jetty terminal which had resumed operation as usual.

He told reporters after an official visit to the jetty today. — Bernama