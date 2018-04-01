Free shuttle service begins in Penang

Posted on 1 April 2018 - 09:41pm Last updated on 1 April 2018 - 10:19pm

GEORGE TOWN: As part of the state's initiative with RapidPenang, a total of 52 buses, costing RM15 million, are set to cover six routes on the island and mainland.

Eight buses of the Congestion Alleviation Transport (CAT) free shuttle service jointly run by RapidPenang and the state government started plying the Air Itam route today.

The buses are scheduled to be deployed on a 16km loop from the Paya Terubong hub with a 15-minute frequency.

The service will begin from 5.30am to 11.45pm and will cover places like the government hospital, shopping malls, government offices, and nearby schools.

The route covers Jalan Paya Terubong, Jalan Air Itam, Jalan Semarak Api, Bandar Baru Air Itam, Lebuhraya Thean Tek and Jalan Padang Tembak.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who was present at the launch, said it was part of the state's commitment towards Penangites.

"Hopefully more people will use public transport after this," he said in his speech.

The launch was held in front of SMK Air Itam in Bandar Baru Air Itam. Also present were state Local Government exco Chow Kon Yeow, local assemblymen and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Yew Tung Seang.