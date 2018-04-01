George Town produces documentary celebrating its artistic legacy

GEORGE TOWN: George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) – the state authority on the Unesco listed heritage enclave – aims to preserve the area's living legacy via a documentary feature on 30 living artisans and cultural practitioners.

The first ever state-produced documentary is part of efforts to conserve and preserve the intangible aspects of the Unesco world heritage enclave for future generations, GTWHI general manager Dr Ang Ming Chee told the audience who had gathered for the documentary's preview airing, at the Majestic Theater in George Town today.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, as well as the film's crew and directors.

The video documentation project comes at a cost of RM795,000 and captures the working lives of the artisans and practitioners, who have perfected their craft over the years.

Among those featured were a watch repairman, electroplaters, optometrists, a canvas and leather goods maker, rattan crafters, a trishaw maker, joss stick makers, tailors, mahjong makers, shoemakers, songkok makers, goldsmiths, laundry dhobi operators, Chinese medicine physicians and publishers of the Quran.

Each one possesses a skill that was viable from the 18th to 20th centuries, and who remain part of the living legacy of the area.

"These are (our) unsung heroes and heroines, who have dedicated their lives to refine their skills and tirelessly provided their services and goods to the local community as well as travelers from around the world," Ang said.

The project took three years to complete as the producers, directors and the cameramen needed the time and space to make an authentic production.

Later, Lim said that Penang had given a seed capital of RM3 million to GTWHI to ensure that the skills of the state's forefathers could be preserved for generations to come.

Lim added that maintaining the vibrancy of the living heritage remains one of the core challenges in upkeeping George Town's Unesco world heritage status.