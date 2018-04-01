Mohd Khamil retires from DRB-Hicom

DRB-HICOM Berhad has announced the resignation of Tan Sri Mohd Khamil Jamil as its non-executive chairman with effect from today.

Commenting on the announcement, the company’s group nanaging director, Syed Faisal Albar, said Mohd Khamil “has been the pillar of DRB-Hicom. He was the group managing director of the group for 10 years before assuming the position as non-executive chairman on March 1, 2016. Under his leadership, he has brought DRB-Hicom into unchartered waters and expanded the group’s businesses to focus on growth areas.

“His far-sightedness saw the group’s acquisition into postal and logistics sector namely Pos Malaysia Berhad and Pos Logistics Berhad. This vision is evidenced by the current superlative growth of e-commerce where Pos Malaysia is now benefitting.

“DRB-Hicom group also ventured into the aerospace sector via the acquisition of Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM) where the order book grew from RM2 billion to RM11 billion under his stewardship.

“In addition, under his tenureship as chairman, DRB-Hicom managed to successfully conclude the search of a suitable strategic partner for its Proton business, namely Zhejiang Geely Holding.

“The board of directors of DRB-Hicom and its group companies together with all employees wish to thank him for his invaluable contribution in making DRB-Hicom group into what it is today,” Syed Faisal said.

“The company will find a suitable candidate for replacement as chairman of the group in due course.”