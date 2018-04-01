Police to summon illegal Anti-GST rally organisers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will be summoning the organisers of the illegal anti-Goods and Services Tax (GST) rally which took place around the Sogo Shopping Complex here today.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said police did not receive any application for a permit to stage the rally.

"We will summon the organisers for investigation under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012," he told Bernama here.

Shaharuddin said the situation around the location of the rally, which took place at 4 pm, was under control and that no individuals were detained so far.

It was estimated that about 40 people participated in the campaign to protest the implementation of the tax for the third year running, he said.

A check by Bernama found the participants had marched into the premises of the shopping complex, walked further for about a kilometer and made noises along the way, which also caused a traffic jam in the area.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was also spotted at the rally. — Bernama