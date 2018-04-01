PR1MA to start work on homes at LRT locations in Q4 2018

KUALA LUMPUR: More than two years after it was awarded eight locations along the LRT network to be developed under its transit-oriented development (TOD) initiative, Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia said it will start development on two locations in the fourth quarter of this year.

The two along the LRT line network, are Cempaka and Pandan Jaya. A third location to be developed later, would be Pandan Indah. All three developments are to have a gross development value of RM1 billion.

PR1MA was granted land in a total of eight locations along the LRT network to be developed using this TOD model. The other five locations are Titiwangsa, Sentul New Town, Jelatek, Kinrara and Bandar Puteri.

PR1MA TOD development model is a mixed development concept that would cater to various income groups, with emphasis on social integration and social inclusivity.

Typically, TOD developments are usually catered to the higher-income groups due to their strategic locations. PR1MA’s approach is to help ensure that the M40 income group can also benefit from the shorter commute, lower personal transport costs and easy access to daily needs which will inevitably help to reduce the cost of living.

The M40 group has a mean household income of around RM7,500.

“We see PR1MA as an agency that delivers more than just brick and mortar. PR1MA homes would be the foundation for strong, integrated and harmonious communities that would grow into townships that meet social, environmental and economic sustainability objectives while at the same time ensuring that PR1MA itself is sustainable from a financial and economic standpoint,” said PR1MA CEO Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias at the closing ceremony of the “Ekspo Jualan Perumahan – Ke Arah Sejuta Impian, Alami Gaya Hidup Sejahtera”.

The expo, which was held between March 24 and April 1 at Putra World Trade Centre, is believed to have attracted 30,000 visitors.

The event, which involved multiple federal and state housing agencies was organised to create awareness and encourage home ownership among the rakyat from both the middle-income (M40) and lower-income (B40) groups.

Abdul Mutalib said the expo received positive feedback from the M40 income group, especially young working adults and young families.

It will continue its nationwide roadshow to Pahang, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Perlis throughout the month of April.