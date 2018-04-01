RM2.7m to develop cartoon, animation industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will provide RM2.7 million in aid for the purchase of content and funding for the development of the country's cartoon and animation industry.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said of the amount, RM2 million would be channelled to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) for the purchase of animation contents from animation companies.

He made the announcement at an Awards Ceremony in conjunction with the 2018 Malaysia Cartoonists Day Celebration at the National Museum here tonight.

According to him, the purchases would involve existing animations yet to be broadcast on television to further promote production of high-quality animations.

"We need to be proactive ... it's not necessary to wait for a new channel to be created before buying contents ... it's easier to first purchase the contents and it's up to the television companies when to broadcast them," he said.

In the meantime, Salleh said RM500,000 from fund would be given to the Malaysia Cartoon and Comic Home as additional funding in the effort to preserve Malaysian cartoonists' works.

He said the remaining RM200,000 (from the RM2.7 million) would be given to the Gila-Gila Magazine, which celebrated its 40th anniversary today, to digitalise the magazine's collection.

Salleh also announced a pitching grant through Finas for the television animation activists category in addition to the existing categories of television, films and documentaries.

Earlier in his speech, he said that he hoped that the activists would continue to contribute quality works that could enhance the name of the nation in a field which was given ample attention by the government.

Meanwhile, at the event, he also presented 2018 Cartoonist and Animation Awards to 13 winners, including 2018 Cartoonist Figure Jaafar Taib and the Appreciation Award in conjunction with the 40-year anniversary of Gila-Gila Magazine. — Bernama