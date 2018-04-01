Scammers clean out RM2.9m from retired teacher’s account

PONTIAN: A retired primary school teacher here lost RM2.9 million over three months this year to cheats using the Macau scam.

Pontian police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri today said the 60-year-old victim received a call purportedly from a bank and a person claiming to be a bank officer said she has a bank loan that still needs to be serviced.

Another man impersonating a senior police officer phoned her and offered various solutions to solve her problem.

"Because of fear and panic, she made 21 bank transactions through internet banking within three months," Mustafa said.

He said it is the modus operandi of Macau scammers to impersonate bank and senior police officers. They would put their victims in fear with stories of unserviced bank loans, money laundering and illicit drug trades.

The victims would be instructed to open a new account under their own names, and the syndicate would get the account IDs and passwords from the victims.

Mustafa said the retired teacher only came to know she was cheated in early March after she noticed that her new account was emptied.

"At this point of time, the syndicate got all the money," he said, adding that there were eight cases of Macau scam, at a total loss of RM3.98 million for the first three months of this year.

He said all eight Macau scam victims were females, aged 50 and above.

Meanwhile, Pontian police also received four reports of online loan scheme cheating in the same period. Four loan applicants lost RM19,530 in various application fees such as service charges and lawyer fees, and the loans did not materialise.

"We also received 11 cases of cheating involving online purchases with a total loss of RM28,320."

He said the online purchased goods involved electronics, cosmestics and old currency.

He urged the public to check http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule before making any online transaction.

All cases will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. No arrests were made so far.