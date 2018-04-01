Two sisters nabbed for robbing octogenarian

BALING: Police have detained two siblings for allegedly robbing an 81-year-old woman in Kampung Tanjung, Mukim Kupang here last Friday.

Baling police chief Supt Shariffuddin Yusuf said the duo, aged 23 and 32, were picked up at two locations in the district yesterday morning.

"Initial investigation revealed that both of them had planned to rob the victim as they were desperate to settle their instalment payment for a loan with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM)," he said in a statement here today.

Shariffuddin also said the suspects told the police that the necklace they robbed was sold to a goldsmith shop in the Baling town for RM6,000, and the money was used to pay the loan as well as for their daily expenses.

The duo were being remanded for seven days from today to facilitate the investigation under Section 394 of the Penal Code, he said. — Bernama