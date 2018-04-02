24 summonses issued, six motorcycles seized in 'Ops Samseng Jalanan'

Posted on 1 April 2018 - 11:38pm Last updated on 2 April 2018 - 12:07am

KOTA TINGGI: The Kota Tinggi police district headquarters (IPD) issued 24 summonses and seized six motorcycles in an operation dubbed "Ops Samseng Jalanan 2018" mounted in Bandar Kota Tinggi yesterday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said in the two-and-a-half hour operation which began at 10pm, 38 people were questioned and 35 motorcycles were inspected.

"The 24 summonses were for various offences among them driving without valid driver's licence, using fancy vehicle registration plates and incomplete motorcycle accessories," he said in a statement here today.

A team of 12 personnel from the Kota Tinggi IPD were involved in the operation, he said adding that no arrests were made.

Meanwhile in KUALA LUMPUR, 13 teenagers were detained after they were reported to be riding modified bicycles dangerously around Jalan Taman Bukit Mahkota Bangi, yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusof said acting on public tip off, police rounded up a group of boys aged between 14 and 15 years and brought them to the Bangi police station for further investigations.

"Thirteen bicycles were seized and 13 summonses were issued under Rule 42(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (LN 166/59)," he said in a statement today. — Bernama