26 roads to be closed for Standard Chartered run

Posted on 2 April 2018 - 06:22pm Last updated on 2 April 2018 - 07:44pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 26 roads in the city will be closed this Sunday from 3am to 12noon for the Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur Marathon 2018.

The event is expected to attract 38,000 participants locally and from overseas.

Among the roads that will be closed are Jalan Raja, Jalan TAR, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Raja Chulan, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching (from Selayang), Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim (Duta), Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz (HKL), Jalan Raja Abdullah, Jalan Langgak Tunku, Jalan Bukit Tunku, Jalan Tunku, Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Datuk Onn, Jalan Sultan Sallehudin, Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Sultan Hishamudin, Jalan Parlimen, AKLEH Highway, DUKE Highway and Sultan Iskandar Highway.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the roads will be re-opened in stages from 11.30am on Sunday.

"The public is advised to avoid using those roads, they can also use Waze to find alternate routes should they want to come into the city centre," he said at a press conference today.

Mazlan said the DUKE Highway would be closed from 2.30am to 11.30am.

He said 400 police personnel and KL City Hall (DBKL) officers would be deployed on Sunday to facilitate traffic flow throughout the 42km marathon.

Meanwhile, Prasarana Berhad will start its services from 2am to 6am on its LRT and MRT lines.

The public can also check the road closure details and alternative roads on the Standard Chartered KL Marathon official website at www.kl-marathon.com or call Hotline Gerakan Trafik at 03-20719777.