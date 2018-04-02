Anti-Fake News Bill: No such thing as selective prosecution: Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that offences under the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 are fully determined by the courts and not by the government.

She said there was no question of selective prosecution because the decision on any offence under the law would depend on evidence based on a complete investigation, and an individual would only be found guilty when determined by the court.

"This is not a law in which the ruler, government or the minister makes the decision.

"This law is created so that any party who felt victimised by false news could go to court to request for an interim order so that the court could issue an order for the news to be removed," she said when winding up debate on the bill in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

Under this bill, the proposed Act is to protect the public from false news dissemination and at the same time ensure that freedom of speech and expression under the Federal Constitution are respected.



More to Follow