Asian Finance Bank is now MBSB Bank
Posted on 2 April 2018 - 04:27pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Asian Finance Bank Bhd (AFB) is now known as MBSB Bank Bhd after being acquired by Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB).
MBSB Bank president and group CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman said with the transfer of all MBSB's syariah-compliant assets and liabilities to AFB, MBSB Bank is safely the second largest full-fledged Islamic bank in the country in terms of asset size at RM43.7 billion.
The new brand was launched today by Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.
MBSB, which finalised its acquisition of AFB in February for RM644.95 million, will be providing syariah-compliant products and services in the new bank, such as consumer banking, business banking and trade financing.
Moving towards a digitisation platform, MBSB Bank will focus on developing its fintech capabilities to attract more customers.