Bullying cases in schools declined due to CCTV

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying cases in schools have declined to 2,795 in 2017 compared to 3,448 cases in 2016, according to Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

Among the contributing factors was the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in high risk schools.

"However, we at the ministry is not happy yet, and will not rest on our laurels as the involvement and cooperation of various quarters will further help to create a zero bully situation," he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from William Leong Jee Keen (PKR-Selayang) on the latest developments concerning the installation of CCTV at 'hotspot' schools, that were identified as having records of disciplinary problems, to monitor crimes and safeguard the student safety.

Kamalanathan said based on the current contract under the Ministry of Education's Safety Control Service Contract Scope, eight cameras and two CCTV monitors have been installed at every high risk school.

He said it involved installing CCTV in three compulsory places, namely the main entrance, inside the guardhouse and the entrance of the administrative office, while the locations of the other cameras are based on the determination of the school administrators, such as at science laboratories, workshops, stationery stores and dining halls.

However, he stressed that the CCTV installation should be done in appropriate areas that did not violate the rights and freedom of the students and teachers. — Bernama