Buy Civic Type R and ‘sprint’ to Suzuka

HONDA Malaysia today announced a campaign aimed at rewarding customers who purchase and register their new Civic Type R between this month and June. Such owners will stand a chance to win an exclusive trip worth up to RM30,000 to Japan, to experience the iconic 2018 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in October.

Customers who purchase and register the Civic Type R during the campaign period will need to fill up a form and answer two short questions at any of Honda’s 20 Sport Dealers* to be in the running to win the exclusive trip to Japan. Ten exclusive winners will be selected based on the creativity of their answers to the two short questions.

The 10 will each receive two business class flight tickets, two tickets to watch the 2018 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, a five-day-four-night accommodation in Japan and two official Honda merchandise, all worth up to RM30,000.

*List of Honda Sport dealers (region and name)

Central: Autoworld Asia Sdn Bhd, Botanic Auto Mall Sdn Bhd, Global Amity Sdn Bhd (Bangi), Kah Motor Co Sdn Bhd – Selayang, Sri Utama Auto Sdn Bhd, USJ Car Express Sdn Bhd, MH Prestige Auto Sdn Bhd, Peringgit Sri Motor Sdn Bhd, Tenaga Setia Resources Sdn Bhd, The Millenium Auto Carriage.

East Coast: Syarikat Tan Eng Ann Sdn Bhd.

East Malaysia: Syarikat Labuan Automobile Sdn Bhd.

Northern: Ban Hoe Seng (Auto) Sdn Bhd, Formula Venture Sdn Bhd, Kah Motor Co Sdn Bhd - Sg Pinang, Lee Motor SP (Car Div) Sdn Bhd, Yooi Cars Sdn Bhd, Ban Lee Heng Motor Sdn Bhd (Seremban), Syarikat Motor GS Tay Sdn Bhd, Yong Ming Motor Sdn Bhd.