FGV's share price remain unchanged at RM1.70

PETALING JAYA: Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd’s (FGV) share price remained flat this morning despite news of its subsidiary claiming outstanding payment from Safitex General Trading LLC.

At 11.16am, its share price remained unchanged at RM1.70 with 712,400 shares traded.

Last Friday, FGV said its subsidiary Delima Oil Products Sdn Bhd (DOP) has commenced legal proceedings against Safitex by filing a statement of claim in the Dubai Court of First Instance upon the receipt of a preliminary registration number for the purposes of reviewing the claim against Safitex.

DOP is seeking US$11.7 million (RM45.2 million) from Safitex. It is also demanding 12% interest per annum from the date of the filing of the Safitex suit until full payment is made.