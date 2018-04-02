I still have the support of my constituents: Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: Titiwangsa parliamentarian Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has rubbished allegations that he has lost the support of his constituents following #TolakJohariGhani (#OustJohariGhani) posters and bunting found in Chow Kit and Keramat.

Johari said it was normal for politicians or Cabinet ministers including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak himself to be at the receiving end of criticism from the public.

"However, I like to stress that at the end of the day voters are the ones who hold the final decision in determining who remains in power for that area instead of those involved in the #TolakJohariGhani campaign," he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the national edition of PR1MA's home expo at the Putra World Trade Centre yesterday.

Johari was commenting on the calls from a group called Aku Budak Chow Kit Club (KABCK) for him to be removed from contesting in Titiwangsa in the upcoming election.

The club's chairman Ahmad Ayob Ramli had mentioned that 1,000 of its members would not vote for Johari if he was shortlisted to contest in Titiwangsa in the election.

Meanwhile, on the expo, Johari said that he was delighted with the overwhelming response from the public.

"I was informed by PR1MA chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias that throughout the nine-days expo, they have managed to seal the deal for some 1,496 units of PR1MA homes with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of more than RM400 million," he said.

"Hence, the government will continue to focus on encouraging more government agencies such as PR1MA to continue constructing more affordable homes for the public nationwide," he said.

Asked on the low sales rate for PR1MA houses when the amount on offer for sales during the expo is around 200,000, Johari attributed it to difficulty in securing loans, to which he said the government is in the midst of discussing the matter with the various financial institutions to resolve it.