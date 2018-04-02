KKMM allocates RM200 million to Johor digital master plan 4.0

ISKANDAR PUTRI: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will assist in providing the Johor Digital Master Plan 4.0 with an allocation of RM200 million, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said through the initiative — to transform Johor into a smart state and accelerate its digital economy — the federal government in collaboration with the state government would enhance competitiveness of the local industries such as agriculture, livestock and fisheries in the local and international markets.

"I see this initiative (Johor Digital Master Plan 4.0) is good for Johor as it encompasses various sectors, including the rapidly growing communications sector with the improvement of service quality that are being offered to consumers," he said at the launch of the Johor 4.0: Digitalising the People of Johor event, here today.

Also present at the event were Tunku Puteri of Johor Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim, who is REDtone International Berhad chairman and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Salleh said the initiative would also boost and further develop the digital economy besides as well as help to increase internet access nationwide, especially in the interior.

"Today we can see the emergence of various online shopping websites where transactions via the internet are estimated to be worth billions of ringgit. This is what we want, so that traditional industries are strengthened besides encouraging the growth of new industries.

"The introduction of this initiative is also in line with the high impact development projects in Johor such as the High Speed Rail (HSR) and Pengerang Rapid, which would further expand the growth of the state's digital economy.

He also said, as of February this year, 83.6 per cent of mobile phone users in Johor received LTE or 4G coverage, making Johor as the state with the second highest broadband penetration after Kuala Lumpur.

At present, he said, telecommunications companies are also upgrading telecommunications towers in Johor from 2G network to 3G and LTE network.

He said 372 telecommunications towers in Johor had been upgraded to 3G and LTE network and when completed, there will be 525 telecommunications towers in Johor.

"To promote digital economy, 85 1Malaysia Internet Centres (PI1M) are operating in Johor with another two under construction. With the PI1M, more opportunities are open to the people to carry out businesses online," he added. — Bernama