Motorist deliberately reverses into woman's car, blames woman

Posted on 1 April 2018 - 09:17pm Last updated on 2 April 2018 - 12:07am

KUALA LUMPUR: A motorist was caught off guard when a car driver in front her deliberately reversed his car, causing a collision, then blamed her for the "accident".

The victim, a local, posted a video of the entire incident on March 27.

The incident reportedly took place in Bangsar here and was recorded via her dashboard camera.

She also took to social media including both Facebook and Twitter to relate her ordeal and shared the footage, which has since gone viral.

The 45-second-long clip started with the victim's car and another car in front of her approaching a junction with the traffic light that just turned red.

The other vehicle suddenly begins to reverse slowly before hitting the front bumper of the victim's car which was at a stationary position.

A man, supposedly the driver of the other car, came out from his vehicle and begins to confront the victim.

She said the driver apparently accused her and blamed her for the collision.

"When the case was investigated by police, he was still adamant that I caused the mishap.

"He finally kept quiet once the personnel showed him the dashboard camera recordings," she said via her Twitter postings.

She added that she was alone when the incident occurred and was shaken by the encounter.

She is also urging netizens to invest in a dash cam to protect themselves in such cases.