No boatload of Rohingya detected in Langkawi so far: MMEA

LANGKAWI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) did not detect any boatload of ethnic Rohingya which is allegedly making its way to Malaysia, according to MMEA Northern Region director First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said.

He said the agency had beefed up patrols since late yesterday afternoon, covering the Straits of Malacca and the Andaman Sea.

"MMEA has increased its patrols and surveillance once it received intelligence information over this matter. However, until today, there are no signs of such a boat entering the Malaysian waters," he said in a statement, here today.

Rozali said six MMEA assets, namely two patrol vessels and four boats, had been mobilised in the Northern Region for round-the-clock surveillance to detect any illegal entry.

He also urged members of the public to channel any information on the matter to the agency via the 24-hour hotline, namely the MERS 999 or MMEA Northern Region Operations Centre in Langkawi at 04-9662750.

Yesterday, Bernama reported on the discovery of a wooden boat carrying 56 Rohingyas in Koh Lanta near Krabi province in southern Thailand at about 4am (local time), allegedly heading towards Malaysia.

Krabi governor Lt Col Kittobodee Prawit said local villagers found the boat and its occupants, all of whom were said to have sought temporary refuge in the idyllic island following a thunderstorm.

He said local authorities had distributed food, clothes and fuel to the Rohingyas before letting the boat and its passengers continue their journey to Malaysia.

The boat, according to Kittibodee, left Koh Lanta at about noon yesterday. — Bernama