Parliament passes Dental Bill 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliament today passed the Dental Bill 2017, which aims to regulate the dental profession in the country with the establishment of the Malaysian dental Council (MDC) and the Malaysian dental Therapist Board (MDTB).

The bill was passed through voice votes after the third reading by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, with several amendments at the committee level.

The amendments included replacing the word RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than a year or both with the word RM20,000, which aims to reduce the fine amount and drop the jail sentence in Sub Clause 42(5) and 44(2).

Earlier, Dr Subramaniam , when tabling the bill for the second reading, said with the rapid and dynamic development in Malaysia's health-tourism, there would be more dental practitioners and patients coming to the country.

Their presence in the country would bring new challenges that could be tackled through this bill, he added.

He said the enforcement of the bill would also indirectly give recognition to the profession where only professional dentists were eligible to offer dental service to Malaysians and foreigners in the country.

"This will ensure quality of the dental service, as well as increase the people's confidence and trust," he added.

The parliament sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama