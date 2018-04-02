Police interview five activists from rally outside Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Five activists who planned and took part in a rally outside Parliament last week met police today to have their statements recorded.

The five are Bersih 2.0 acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Shaari, secretariat member Mandeep Singh, executive director Yap Swee Seng, Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy and project coordinator Amir Abd Hadi.

They all came to the Dang Wangi police headquarters at about 1.15pm and left at around 4pm.

"Our position remains the same: that the redelineation report violates the 13th Schedule of the Federal Constitution," Shahrul said.

Meanwhile, Amir said there was no need for the police to come looking for the activists at the Suaram office.

"We are willing to cooperate with the authorities. We are here today at the police station to assist in the investigations."

Last week, police went unexpectedly to the Bersih offices to record statements of those who took part in the rally.

However, none of them gave it and told the police that they would come to their headquarters to have their statements recorded.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said police had identified the organisers of the demonstration and would be calling them in to record their statements.

Between 200 and 300 people were said to have joined the protest last Wednesday against the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report.