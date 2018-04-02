Posthumous promotion for fallen snake-catching firefighter

KUANTAN: Abu Zarin Hussin, the firefighter who died after being bitten by a cobra, has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Senior Fire Officer II.

Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim announced the promotion for the man, renowned for his snake-catching skills, at the Pahang FRD Medal, Excellent Service Award and Long Service Award presentation ceremony here today.

"The late Abu Zarin is promoted (to the rank) following his huge contributions throughout his service with the department.

"The knowledge he learned about animals, especially snakes, was through his own initiatives and that experience served as a reference point to other firefighters," he told reporters after the ceremony.

Also present were the State FRD director director Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin and his deputy, Mohd Sani Harul.

Abu Zarin, who had served the department for over 10 years, was in a critical condition after being bitten by the snake he was attempting to catch before he succumbed to his injuries at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh on March 16. He was 33. — Bernama