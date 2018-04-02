Rela DG: I didn’t insult armed forces

PETALING JAYA: People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) director-general Zulkifli Abidin has denied insulting the armed forces during his speech at a function in Kuantan on Sunday morning.

The video of the incident, which has since gone viral, showed several men jeering and threatening Zulkifli during his speech when he allegedly insulted military personnel at the programme with Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob, Rela members and Army Veterans in Kuantan, Pahang.

"The matter being viralled is not right. I have never stated that Rela is better than the Armed Forces.

"During my speech, I had mentioned that the Rela uniform compared with the military uniform looks more attractive," he told theSun when contacted today.

According to Zulkifli, the incident occurred before he was able to complete his sentence.

"If I was allowed to complete my sentence, I wanted to say that no matter how attractive Rela uniforms may be, it can never be equated to the sacrifice of our military to the country," he said.

Reiterating that he had no intention of insulting the role or contributions of the military to the country, Zulkifli added that following the outburst from the crowd, he had apologised profusely during his speech.

The video which was posted on Facebook and has since garnered over 600 shares at press time. While many netizens were quick to slam Zulkifli, several individuals also voiced their support of him in the comments section.

Link to the video:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=430608290712432&id=100012897...