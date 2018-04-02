Sime Darby Property's double storey link homes sold out in one hour

ARA DAMANSARA: Sime Darby Property Bhd sold 126 units of its double storey link homes, from its first township offering in five years, within an hour of its launch on March 31, 2018.

The first phase of 126 units for sale with prices starting from RM536,888, is part of a 302-unit planned development, called Serenia Amani, of 20'x70' double storey link homes with a built-up area from 1,830-2,055 sq ft.

It is part of the 1,775 acre Serenia City township, which is near Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2. The company similarly received strong demand for the same products in Nilai Impian, when nearly 80% of the units offered were taken up.

“This is an indication that the right product offered at the right location will be well received by the market. It also signifies that there is great demand for reasonably priced residential developments in both Serenia City and Nilai Impian, townships which offer existing and planned facilities, amenities, and excellent connectivity,” said Sime Darby Property COO - Township, Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri in a statement today.

The Bandar Serenia interchange, targeted for completion by October 2018, directly links the township to the ELITE Highway, further enhancing connectivity to and from Serenia City, which is already connected to the North-South Expressway (NSE), the MEX Highway, and is situated near the Salak Tinggi ERL station.

Orkid, Sime Darby Property’s newest residential development in its vibrant township of Nilai Impian, achieved a strong 76% take-up rate on the day of its official public launch on March 24, 2018.

Orkid is a 10.07-acre freehold development comprising 132 units of 20’ x 65’ and 22’ x 65’ double-storey link homes with built up areas of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Prices start from RM488,888.

Nilai Impian will form the gateway to Malaysia Vision Valley (MVV), which is part of Sime Darby Property’s long term growth plan. The development is expected to span over 30 years, and will be an extension of the Greater Kuala Lumpur area. A key infrastructure is the Kuala Lumpur - Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) link project and one of its stations will be located in Labu.