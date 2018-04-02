Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre operational by end 2020

JOHOR BARU: The Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Centre (TLJCC), construction of which will start by the third quarter of this year, is expected to commence operations by end of 2020.

To be built in Iskandar Puteri led by Singapore-headquartered healthcare specialist Asian American Medical Group (AAMG), the cancer centre will have a built-up area of about 14,000m² with ambulatory cancer facility comprising 30 day beds.

AAMG Executive Chairman Datuk Dr Tan Kai Chah said Phase 1 of the centre will see a gross development value (GDV) of RM300 million and would be able to treat up to 7,000 patients a year.

"TLJCC will aim to set a new standard for the diagnosis and holistic treatment of cancer. Apart from serving Malaysians, its close proximity to Singapore can position Johor as a leading medical destination with the best oncological care in the region," he said at the announcement of TLJCC at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here yesterday.

Gracing the ceremony was the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, who officially announced the start of TLJCC.

Dr Tan said Phase 2 would include inpatient services including a syariah-compliant women's wing to address the special medical needs of female patients, a laboratory for medicine and advanced molecular diagnostics as well as a medical mall with specialist retail outlets.

"The project (TLJCC) is about a 25-minute drive from Senai International Airport, 25 minutes from Malaysia-Singapore Second Link and 40 minutes from Johor-Singapore-Causeway. The centre will be built near Horizon Hills in Iskandar Puteri," he added.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim in his speech said the announcement of the cancer centre was very significant and is another step towards fulfilling the dream of his late son, Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil to help those with cancer be able to get medical treatment.

Reminiscing his memory of Tunku Abdul Jalil, Sultan Ibrahim said his son was a humble, kind and caring person while battling with cancer.

"Cancer care and treatment is an issue that is very close to my heart. Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil died of liver cancer in December 2015. He was a humble, kind and caring person.

"Even during his last moments, when he was enduring a lot of pain, his concern was not about himself, but about other cancer patients especially those who came from low income families.

"My family and I will continue Almarhum Tunku Abdul Jalil's dream. We will make sure that his legacy lives on and we will do our best to bring help and support to as many people as we can," said Sultan Ibrahim, who was also accompanied by Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah to the event.

Sultan Ibrahim also paid tribute to Raja Zarith Sofiah for being a pillar of strength and comfort to him and their children during the darkest hours.

"She stood by us. She supported us emotionally and never missed being with my late son during his chemotheraphy sessions.

"She prayed that Allah would give us the strength to overcome our grief. As my wife and the mother of my children, I am so thankful for your love and support. I want you to know we all love you so much," said Sultan Ibrahim teary eyed.

Also gracing the ceremony were Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail and his wife, Che' Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris, Tunku Puteri Johor Tunku Tun Aminah, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar and the rest of the royal family.

Also present were Singapore Prime Minister's wife Ho Ching, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Tunku Laksamana Johor, who was the fourth child of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah, passed away at the age of 25 on Dec 5, 2015, due to the cancer. — Bernama

