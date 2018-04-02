Two NGOs lodge report on video slandering PM over Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have made a police report on a video believed to contain elements of slander that states that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak purportedly wanted to topple the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The two NGOs which came forward to lodge the report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters today were Persatuan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia (PSUAM) and Persatuan Maqasid Syariah.

PSUAM president Syed Imran Syed Abdul Aziz, who represented the NGO, said the organisation wanted stern and appropriate actions taken by police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the video, which was seen as threatening public order.

He alleged the individual who made the slanderous statement said the Prime Minister wanted to topple the Yang Dipertuan Agong to become the President of Malaysia.

"We are very disappointed and upset with statement uploaded by Mariam Mokhtar ... it is clearly a slander with evil intention as well as a form of organised terrorism with the aim of scaring the people," he told reporters after making the report, here today.

Apart from that, the groups also lodged a police report on a status posted on Facebook believed to be a picture and video meant to insult the Prime Minister and smear the image of the national leader to achieve certain intentions.

"Irresponsible parties have deliberately ran down the image of our national leader by any means with total disregard for the law.

"So they will be coming out with wrong facts and slanderous issues in the social media to break up the people and threaten peace in the country," he said.

He also fully supports the Anti-Fake News Bill 2018 which was introduced by the government recently and called on the government to temporarily close down Facebook. — Bernama