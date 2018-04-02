Two Terengganu Forestry Department officers remanded over bribery

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two Terengganu Forestry Department officers were remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigations into a corruption case involving RM20,000.

Senior Assistant Registrar Noradila Ab Latif issued the order on the suspects, aged 58 and 59.

The investigating officer and assistant investigating officer at the department's enforcement unit, who were detained yesterday, are being investigated under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

They are suspected of soliciting and accepting a bribe from a timber factory owner as an inducement to help release his two children who were involved in illegal processing of timber activities. — Bernama