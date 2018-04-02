Where does Dr Mahathir want to take Malaysia to? : Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has questioned whether Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanted to bring the country along the democratic path or otherwise.

He said the former prime minister who was previously an autocrat and believed in a strong government to protect the position of the Malays, now conspired with the DAP who had been his enemy erstwhile.

"With this paradoxical political attitude, where exactly does Dr Mahathir want to bring Malaysia to? If it is towards a democratic state, wasn't DS Najib (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) democratic enough when he abolished the ISA (Internal Security Act) and amended the AUKU (Universities and University Colleges Act 1971)?

"If it is to create a Malaysian race, is DS Najib's administration which is inclusive, people centric and appreciating diversity still incomplete?

"If it is to fight against leakages and the BN's (Barisan Nasional) weakness in corporate governance, can't Dr Mahathir recall that the real leakages were actually the RM2.5 billion BMF (Bumiputra Malaysia Finance) scandal and the RM30 billion forex scandal that happened during his rule? This is the irony of Dr Mahathir's politics, creating his own paradox," he said in his blog posting last night.

Salleh, who is also Umno treasurer, was commenting on a short video lasting three minutes and 33 seconds entitled 'Pada Sesuatu Ketika' which went viral yesterday.

He also questioned the change in Dr Mahathir's attitude which also received the attention of political observers who cited three reasons for the change.

"Firstly, Tun has superiority complex, an attitude which cannot accept people better than him. Secondly Tun was disappointed with the attitude of Umno's top leadership which did not support his son to win the vice-president post.

"Thirdly, he was not satisfied with several policies of Datuk Seri Najib which were seen as trying to destroy his legacy.

"So these are Dr Mahathir's excuses to oppose Najib and quit Umno which he headed for 22 years, where does Tun Mahathir want to take Malaysian politics to?" It is amazing the paradox of Tun's politics," added Salleh. — Bernama