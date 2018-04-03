Bersih: 16.5% popular votes enough to form govt

PETALING JAYA: Sixteen and a half percent of the popular vote - that is all it theoretically takes to win the forthcoming elections and form the government, according to Bersih 2.0.

The electoral watchdog said this was a shocking possibility that could happen in the 14th General Election (GE14) following the gazetting of the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report, which they claimed was to favour the federal government.

Bersih 2.0 outreach officer Chan Tsu Chong said the redrawing of electoral boundaries meant that the smallest 112 seats (required to obtain a simple majority of the overall 222 seats) comprise only 33%, or 4.47 million, of the overall voters.

The largest 112 seats, meanwhile, comprise some 67% (9.07 million) of the voters.

"In the most extreme of cases, a simple parliamentary majority could theoretically be won with just 16.5% of the popular vote, that is by obtaining 50% plus one extra vote for each of the 112 smallest constituencies," he told a press conference, here, today.

While the 16.5% popular votes figure to win the elections is unlikely to happen, Chan believed Barisan Nasional (BN) will return to power even if it loses the majority votes as it did in the previous GE.

BN won just 47% of the popular votes in GE13, but that translated into 60% of the total parliamentary constituencies.

