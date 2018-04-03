BN website now has improved look: Tengku Adnan

KUALA LUMPUR: The new look for Barisan Nasional (BN)'s website www.barisannasional.org.my which was officially launched yesterday should meet everyone's expectations as it offers the best services to the public, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

He said the website had been improved with the latest information to ensure easy access to the people.

"More interestingly, the website is in six languages, namely Malay, English, Mandarin, Tamil, Iban and Dusun," he said in a statement today.

Tengku Adnan said the website also had a special column for "Government Aid" which lists more than 200 types of assistance that is provided to all segments of society.

He added that the column "Janji Ditepati" shows that 99.4% of the pledges in BN manifesto for the 13th General Election had been kept while the nation's successes in various areas are listed in the column "National Achievements and International Ranking".

"The website also has a section called "Saya Nak', where the public can search for the location of services provided by the government and agencies," he said. — Bernama