- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Britain's Prince Philip, 96, admitted to hospital for hip surgery
Posted on 3 April 2018 - 11:17pm
Last updated on 3 April 2018 - 11:47pm
Last updated on 3 April 2018 - 11:47pm
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II's 96-year-old husband Prince Philip was admitted to hospital in London on Tuesday for planned surgery on his hip, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow," it said. — AFP