Cops arrest Datuk politician for drug abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: A division chief of a prominent political party who holds the title of Datuk was arrested in a police raid today for drug abuse.

The man who is in his 50's was at an entertainment centre at Jalan Imbi when a police team from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters conducted a raid following a tip-off in the wee hours of the morning.

It is learnt that he was with a group of about 10 friends in a karaoke room during the raid.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said after a urine test was conducted, police arrested the Datuk and his friends after the results showed up as positive for drug abuse.

He said based on initial findings, the drug used by them is believed to be methamphetamines.

Shaharuddin said the Datuk and others were freed on police bail and investigators will await the outcome of conclusive findings of the test results by the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

"We will file our findings with the Attorney-General's Chambers on completion of the investigations." he said when contacted.

The Datuk who has a string of high positions such as director of companies, also sits as a board member of several organisations, clubs and groups.

Ironically, one of the groups is that which provides rehabilitation for drug abuse.