Court of Appeal allows contractor’s suit against MAHB

PETALIG JAYA: The Court of Appeal has allowed Syarikat Pembinaan Anggerik Sdn Bhd's (SPASB) appeal against the High Court's decision which ruled in favour of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

This is in relation to a RM43.99 million lawsuit filed by SPASB against MAHB in respect of the damages and losses pertaining to upgrading works for the Penang International Airport.

On August 23, 2017, the High Court granted MAHB stay application in respect of SPASB's claims.

MAHB said in a filing with the stock exchange that SPASB's appeal was allowed on the ground, inter alia, that there is no arbitration agreement in the contract within the meaning of section 9 of the Arbitration Act 2005 and therefore in essence, SPASB is right in commencing a legal action in court.

The Court of Appeal further awarded costs of RM 20,000 for the application at the High Court and the appeal at the Court of Appeal.

