Egg-citing crash along North-South Expressway causes traffic jam

Posted on 2 April 2018 - 08:12pm Last updated on 3 April 2018 - 11:32am

KEPALA BATAS: It wasn't egg-xactly what motorists expected when a minor crash led to thousands of eggs scattered along Km115.3 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) here today after a car rammed into the rear of a lorry transporting eggs.

In the 9am incident, the front portion of the car driven by Heng Tek Cheng, 27, was badly damaged.

Heng escaped unhurt.

North Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said Heng was heading towards Sungai Petani and was on the left lane of the expressway when the incident occurred.

He said Heng may have dozed off and rammed into the back of the lorry.

Both the vehicles then crashed into the road divider on the right lane.

"No casualties were reported and the lorry driver also did not sustain any injuries," he added.

The accident caused a traffic jam along the stretch of the highway.

A video of the accident was caught on camera by a road user, and has since made its rounds in social media.