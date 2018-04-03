Ex-taxi driver on trafficking charge escapes the gallows

KUALA LUMPUR: A former taxi driver today sighed in relief for escaping the noose after the High Court here freed him of trafficking in 6kg of syabu two years ago.

Judge Mohd Sofian Abd Razak delivered his verdict against the accused Johnson Ooi Teck Kuang, 38, after prosecution failed to prove reasonable doubt.

In his judgement, Mohd Sofian said the court finds the accused had nothing to do with the syabu.

"This includes that the car found and keys did not belong to the accused," he said.

According to the charge sheet, Ooi was charged with trafficking 5985.0gm of methamphetamine at a hotel in Jalan Pahang on Aug 11, 2016 at 8.45pm.

He was charged under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

In the proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zalina Awang prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsel Surjan Singh Sindhu.

Throughout the trial which commenced in May last year, 13 prosecution witnesses and one defence witness were called to testify.