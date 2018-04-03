Federal govt allocates RM28m to renovate police stations in Kelantan (Updated)

KOTA BARU: The federal government has allocated RM28 million for the development and renovation of the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), District Police Headquarters (IPD) as well as other police stations throughout the state.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his speech at a management meeting with the Kelantan police here, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said the allocation, among other things, was to repaint the IPK building, replace the damaged lifts, and build a larger open hall.

He said the allocation would also be used to upgrade old buildings at IPDs and police stations throughout the state, as well as for the use of the Police Family Association (Perkep).

"As Perkep helps a lot in boosting the spirit of policemen and officers in carrying out their duties, an allocation of RM50,000 has been given for Perkep at the IPK level, while Perkep at the district level will each receive RM10,000," he said.

Touching on the 14th General Election (GE14) which could be held anytime soon, Ahmad Zahid said the Kelantan police should ensure that no untoward incidents occurred, especially in hot spots and areas which had been identified as 'tense' in the state.

He said the police also played a role to ensure that the practice of democracy in the country ran well and smoothly.

"When we hear the call of 'war drums' for GE14 from the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) we have to be prepared from all fronts," he said.

Also present in the delegation with Ahmad Zahid were Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Kelantan Federal Development Department director Datuk Yahaya Mamat. — Bernama