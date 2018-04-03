Foreign couple held for damaging Datuk's Lamborghini

PETALING JAYA: A feuding foreign couple who damaged a businessman's plush sports car at a shopping mall carpark here were arrested by police on Sunday.

It is learnt that the incident occurred when the couple, an African man and a Syrian woman, were quarrelling next to the 50-year-old businessman's Lamborghini at about 11pm at the Sunway Pyramid shopping mall carpark.

Witnesses told police that the foreign woman who was angry with her partner vented her temper on the multi-million ringgit car by scratching its surface at multiple places.

The businessman who is a Datuk had earlier arrived in the car and handed over the keys to a car jockey.

When he returned about an hour later, the car jockey told him that a foreign woman had damaged the yellow Lamborghini.

The Datuk confronted the foreign woman and questioned her on why she had resorted to damaging his car but the woman responded by scolding him with vulgarities.

The businessman called the police who arrived minutes later and arrested the couple.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Azlin Sadari said today that the damage on the vehicle was estimated to cost the businessman RM20,000.

He said the couple is being investigated for causing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.