Former Kuala Selangor MP Daud Tarihep dies

SHAH ALAM: Former Kuala Selangor MP Mohd Daud Tarihep died at the Seri Manjung Hospital in Perak at 2.49am today, due to heart ailment.

He was aged 66 years.

Mohd Daud's eldest son, Mohd Haminar Rashid, 41, said the former was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital about two weeks ago after suffering a heart attack.

"My father's body will be brought to his home in Section 6, Shah Alam before being taken to the State Mosque (Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque) in Shah Alam, for funeral prayer.

"The remains are expected to be buried at the Section 21 Muslim cemetery in Shah Alam after Asar prayers," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Daud served as Kuala Selangor MP after defeating Keadilan candidate Raja Kamaruddin Raja Abdul Wahid in the 11th General Election (GE11) in 2004. However, he was not chosen as a candidate in GE12.

Mohd Daud, who was also a senior private secretary to former Information Minister Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat, left behind his wife, Zuraidah Abdul Halim, and seven children. — Bernama