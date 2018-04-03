Framing Malaysian Higher Education 4.0 to address challenges of disruptive technologies

PETALING JAYA: The Higher Education Ministry today launched a book entitled "Framing Malaysian Higher Education 4.0: Future-Proof Talents" to address challenges of disruptive technologies.

Its minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the book would highlight suggestions for the Malaysian higher education institutions especially in adapting to the changing demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

"It (the book) would be a guideline because the changes are exponential. We cannot predict what is going to happen in the next four to five years. Because it is exponential, our students have to be ready for critical thinking, basic education and education has to be holistic and more personalised," he said.

Idris was speaking to reporters after launching the book in conjunction with the 22nd Malaysian Education Summit, organised by the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI), here today.

The minister said 4IR represents new ways where disruptive technologies are embedded in daily experience, and this has emphasised the need to redesign the education system and transform the learning and teaching methods, as well as demanded the industry sectors to enhance, reskill and upscale talents.

"Hence, the issue of talent planning is critical to ensure Malaysia's preparation in producing talents and graduates who are agile and adaptive to the changing demands," he added.

Idris said the book launch was timely as it encapsulated the way forward for the higher education sector in adapting to the ever-changing demands in higher education, adding it also illustrated that regardless of technology advancement, graduates would be able to overcome it through lifelong learning.

It frames four focus areas, 15 approaches with detailed initiatives as well as three future-proof attributes and nine Malaysian future-proof skill sets in unlocking the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025.

Idris also said his ministry encouraged all universities to allocate 30% of its curriculum to floating lessons to equip their students with skills and knowledge so they are well-prepared to face the challenges in the rapidly changing industry. — Bernama