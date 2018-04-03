GE14: Time for BN to redeem pride in Kelantan: Zahid

KUALA KRAI: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the 14th general election will be the arena for the Barisan Nasional to get back to its former glory especially by retaking Kelantan which has been under opposition rule for 27 years.

The Umno vice president, who is also carrying out the duties of deputy president, said as such, the BN machinery must go the extra mile and convince the electorate that the coalition was sincere in wanting to serve the people of Kelantan.

"We (machinery) should not be doing it for money, not work because we are being paid to. This is the time and moment for us to redeem our pride and wash off our blackened faces after being the opposition for 27 years (in Kelantan).

"The is the opportune time. Enough of playing bridesmaid," he said at a "Leader with the People" gathering at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Mengkebang here today.

Present were Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is also Kelantan BN chief, and Kuala Krai Umno head Datuk Ramzi Ab Rahman. — Bernama

