GFM shares up 4.12% on new contract
Posted on 3 April 2018 - 11:01am
Last updated on 3 April 2018 - 11:06am
PETALING JAYA: GFM Services Bhd's share price rose two sen or 4.12% this morning, after its unit bagged a RM51.8 million contract to provide integrated facilities management services for Sabah State Administration Centre (PPNS).
At 10.33am, the stock stood at 50.5 sen with 30,300 shares changing hands, giving it a market capitalisation of RM207.6 million.
Yesterday, the group said its wholly owned subsidiary Global Facilities Management Sdn Bhd bagged the contract from Sinar Uni-Resources Sdn Bhd to provide the services for PPNS in Kota Kinabalu.
The five-year contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of GFM Group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018.