IO of Amri’s case admits involvement in Pastor Koh’s abduction probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The officer investigating the disappearance of Perlis-based activist Amri Che Mat, Inspector Khor Yi Shuen, has admitted he was involved in the investigations of Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction case.

Testifying at the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry, Khor, who is attached to Kangar police headquarters, said an individual had come to the station to lodge a report in relation to the spreading of religious beliefs.

Amri's family lawyer K. Muthiah had earlier asked Khor whether he was familiar with the case involving Koh.

Khor replied that although he did not follow the case, he was aware of the incident.

Inquiry chairman commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai then asked Khor a direct question on whether he was involved in the investigations on Koh's case.

"Yes, I am involved," Khor replied in a short answer to the three-bench inquiry, held at Suhakam headquarters here today.

Khor said he could not remember who had made the report, but confirmed that it was made in 2017.

He added that Koh's name was mentioned in the police report.

Khor also stated that he could not remember from whom the report was taken, but confirmed that such report existed.

"We were asked to provide assistance to record a verbal statement relating to the spreading of religion," he said.

Mah later asked Khor whether he had recorded the statement from the individual by himself, to which Khor replied: "I can't remember".

"I can't remember (whether) I took the statement or I was on the side (when the statement was being recorded). I really can't remember that. However, I do have the knowledge on the report made in Kangar (police headquarters)," he added.

The line of questioning over the matter was suspended after Muthiah's attempt to call for a break was denied. It is slated to continue in April 26.

The inquiry on Nov 14, while investigating the case of Koh's abduction on Feb 13,2017, had heard that a police report claiming Koh was proselytising to youngsters up north was made months after his abduction.

The inquiry into the abduction of Koh came to a halt on Jan 16 this year after it was revealed that a man had been charged over the case.

The inquiry will continue on April 12, where Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and Perlis Islamic Religious Department director Hazman Hassan would be called to the witness stand.