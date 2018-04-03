Land public transport more efficient, modern and reliable now: PM

SEGAMAT: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said the land public transport system in the country is more efficient, modern and reliable now than it was during previous prime ministers.

He said the previous leader, despite helming the country for 22 years, did not give priority to land public transportation so much so the system then was disoriented because it did not use an integrated system.

"The focus (then) was more on private vehicles or passenger cars that the roads, especially in the Klang Valley, became congested.

"The owners (companies in the public transport sector) operated on their own. This posed a constraint to the country's economic development," he said in his speech at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Gemas-Johor Baru electric double-tracking railway project here today.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said positive measures had been taken by the government to improve the situation.

"For example, the traffic situation in Kuala Lumpur is not as bad as before after the first MRT line from Sungai Buloh to Kajang was completed.

"And, God willing, (the MRT) Line 2 is being built from Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya, while Line 3 is being planned and when all are ready, the whole of Klang Valley will be one of the areas with the most modern public transport in the world," he said.

The prime minister said the electric train service (RTS) had also become a popular mode of transport for the people, with some of them, especially those residing in Tanjong Malim, as well as Ipoh, using the service for their daily travel.

"This shows the lifestyle in Malaysia will change and when we stay in the rural areas, we get to buy a bigger house with a bigger compound at the same price.

"So, the quality of life will improve and value of land will also increase, just like in the towns," he added.

Also present were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, who is also Segamat Member of Parliament. — Bernama