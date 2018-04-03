Malian jihadist in court for war crimes on Wednesday

THE HAGUE: A Malian jihadist will make a first appearance Wednesday before the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges over the destruction of holy sites and sex slavery, the tribunal said.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud "will be informed of the charges against him" at the hearing, the Hague-based ICC said in a statement.

Al-Hassan, 40, was arrested over the weekend and handed over by Malian authorities. He arrived at the ICC's detention centre late Saturday.

He faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over the destruction of the holy shrines of Timbuktu between 2012 and 2013 as well as accusations of rape and forced marriage.

Al-Hassan's arrest came four days after the court issued an international warrant for his arrest.

Prosecutors allege that he "committed crimes against humanity and war crimes in Timbuktu, Mali, between April 2012 and January 2013."

"The charges against him are representative of the criminality and resulting victimisation of the population during this period," ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda added.

Al-Hassan will be the second Islamic extremist to face trial at the ICC, following an earlier landmark ruling at the world's only permanent war crimes court.

War crimes judges in 2016 jailed another Malian who had pleaded guilty to demolishing Timbuktu's fabled shrines in 2012.

That was the court's first case to focus on cultural destruction as a war crime.

The ICC's judges found Ahmad al-Faqi al-Mahdi guilty of directing attacks on the Unesco world heritage site during the jihadist takeover of northern Mali in 2012.

Mahdi was sentenced to nine years behind bars in September 2016 for his role in the razing of Timbuktu's holy shrines, built in the 15th and 16th centuries when the city was revered as a centre of Islamic learning.

For extremists however, its moderate form of Islam is seen as idolatrous.